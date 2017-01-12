Smith County Commissioners – January 3, 2017

The County Commissioners met in regular session on January 3, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Dale Pickel, Denise Sasse, and Roger Allen. Also present was Sharon Wolters, Clerk; Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor; and, Tom James and Arthur Befort, Commissioners-elect.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the January 3, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved the minutes from the December 27, 2016 meeting.

Commissioners approved the minutes from the joint special meeting held December 22, 2016.

The chairman reviewed and signed the Treasurer’s daily balance sheet envelopes. The clerk attested his signature.

Commissioners approved and signed journal entries #16021-16023.

A motion was made by Sasse and seconded by Pickel to appoint Roger Allen as Smith County Commission Chairman for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Pickel and seconded by Allen to name The Smith County Pioneer as the official paper for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Pickel and seconded by Sasse to name all banks or depository institutions with a physical presence in Smith County as the official depositories for Smith County for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Sasse and seconded by Pickel to appoint Tom James as Smith County Board Representative to High Plains Mental Health and Arthur Befort as the Smith County Representative to NWKsP&D Board for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Sasse to name Wayne Deitz and Penco as County Surveyor for 2017. Motion carried unanimously.

Allen made a motion and it was seconded by Pickel to rent the landfill farm ground to Marvin and Steve Kugler at the same price as 2016. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Pickel and seconded by Sasse to appoint Nancy Marks as Oak Township Trustee. Motion carried unanimously.

A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Sasse to pass Resolution 17-01 stating that Smith County will complete 2017 accounting records based on a cash basis. Motion passed unanimously. Motion carried unanimously.

Fritz discussed the following:

Pickel discussed minutes from last week passed earlier in this meeting. A correction was made to the minutes showing completion of V Road in the place of O Road as previously stated. Motion was made by Sasse and seconded by Allen to convene in executive session to complete an annual employee review for Mitch Fritz from 9:00 am till 9:10 am. Motion carried unanimously. Pickel reported that Prairie Land Electric would like to requisition a tube for a location within Smith County. Fritz agreed to get prices for the tube. Commissioners discussed attendance and instructed Fritz to extend the probation period for one road employee due to attendance concerns. Commissioners also adjusted employee wages for Road Department employees who have not completed a year of service with Smith County. Commissioners agreed to review wages when employees reach one year of employment.

Commissioners approved sick leave next to a holiday for two road department employees. Wolters clarified the current sick leave policy.

One employees request was changed to vacation pay because the person being transported to a doctor’s appointment did not qualify as an immediate relative for sick leave purposes. Fritz reported that the road department continues to rock 130 Road between L & O Roads. Commissioners instructed Fritz to complete annual evaluations for road department employees.

Laura Hageman, Health Nurse, discussed the following:

Hageman gave a report on meetings she will attend in January. Hageman reported that the new 14-22 contract for 2017 will be offered to Alana Williams/Dean. Hageman reported on current home health requests. Hageman asked about having training for youth mental health presentation. A motion was made by Sasse and it was seconded by Pickel to convene in executive session from 9:50 a.m. till 10:00 a.m. to do annual performance review.

A motion was made by Sasse and seconded by Allen to pass Resolution 17-02 to authorize the PBC to pursue additional fact finding for the purpose of evaluating the New Market Tax Credit Program. Motion carried unanimously.

Wolters reviewed added and abated tax statements. Commissioners authorized 1 added tax and three abated tax requests.

Commissioners reviewed a letter from Judge Pratt concerning the balance of 2016 Clerk of the Court budget funds. Commissioners asked Wolters to send a letter of explanation to Judge Pratt stating that Smith County does not have an equipment fund. Wolters agreed to prepare a letter of explanation.

A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Sasse to convene in executive session to complete a job interview from 10:00 a.m. till 10:30 a.m. Also in the session was James Black. Regular session reconvened at 10:30 a.m. No action was taken

A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Sasse to convene in executive session to complete a job interview from 10:45 a.m. till 11:15 a.m. Also in the session was Penny LeVan. Regular session reconvened at 11:15 a.m. No action was taken.

A motion was made by Sasse and seconded by Allen to convene in executive session to complete annual job review from 11:45 a.m. till 12:00 noon. Also in the session was Kathy Hansen. Regular session reconvened at 12:00 noon. No action was taken.

Commissioners received no bids for the sheriff’s computer desk. Befort agreed to place an advertisement on Nex-Tech.

As there was no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.