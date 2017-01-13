A major ice storm unfolding in the central and southern plains this weekend could make travel hazardous and potentially leave thousands without power.

Kansas State University climatologist Mary Knapp says this system is pulling in a lot of gulf moisture that will eventually override the cold air at the surface, causing ice to form. At this point, the forecast calls for as little as one-tenth of an inch of ice in northwest Kansas to as much as two or more inches in parts of central, east-central and southeast Kansas.

On the positive side, winds are not expected to be strong or gusty. Knapp says forecasted wind speeds of around 10 miles per hour should help minimize damage.

Travel is being discouraged, but if it can’t be avoided, Knapp says to take extra precautions and be especially careful on wet roads.

The last major ice storm in Kansas occurred in 2007 and resulted in more than 35-million dollars in damage.