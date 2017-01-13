Marysville USD 364 Board Of Education Meeting Highlights – Jan. 11, 2017

MARYSVILLE USD #364
Regular Board Meeting Highlights
January 11, 2017
- Approved the agenda and Consent Agenda: Motion carried 7-0.
- Approved November and December 7th Minutes
- Approved Bills and Transfers
- Approved Supplemental Bills
- Received Clerk’s Financial Report, Treasurer’s Report, Investment Securities Report, and Miscellaneous Reports.
- Approved Gifts:
- Videography received $1,000 grant from Blue Valley Telecommunications for a Bravo SE-E AutoPrinter and Tri-Color Ink Cartridge.
- Girls’ tennis club received a $300 donation from Bulldog Boosters for the tennis backboard.
- The boys’ basketball club received a $400 donation from Marysville Sports and Recreation.
- KSCFL received a donation of $547.01 from MACT.
- January is designated School Board Recognition Month. Mr. Mullins thanked the board for their dedication to our children and public education in Kansas and they received certificates of appreciation.
- Received written administrator reports from Jason Wheeler, Darren Schroeder, Doug Minneman, and Caroline Green.
- Mr. Wheeler introduced Amanda Boeding, 2nd grade teacher at Marysville Elementary who started January 3, 2017.
- Citizen’s Open Forum – No one addressed the board.
- Mr. Heyd gave a presentation on Dave Ramsey’s Financial Literacy Foundations in Personal Finance, sponsored by Sunflower U.P. Federal Credit Union. This course is part of his Economics Class for Seniors.
- Mrs. Frazee gave a presentation on FEFE (Family Economics & Financial Education), EverFi Financial Literacy, sponsored by United Bank and Trust, and Checkbook Simulation, sponsored by Citizen’s State Bank, and The Automatic Millionaire by David Beck. These courses are part of her Consumer Education Class for Juniors or Seniors.
- Students Rhyndon Mick, Preston Mindt, and Nicholas Ottens gave a presentation on the K-State HACK Event where programmers meet to collaborate on programming projects. Their team’s project is “Hope” which is of artificial intelligence and currently platformed on Skype and text messaging. In the future, they would like to add the platforms of Alexa and Facebook Messenger. They also presented on the Raspberry Pi, which is a tiny and affordable computer that you can use to learn programming. The team, which ranked 7 out of 30 teams, is planning a similar event at Marysville in February.
- Reviewed budget projections.
- Approved the 2015-16 audit report presented by Ken Kickhaefer of Kickhaefer & Buessing, P.A. Motion carried 7-0.
- Approved the 2016-17 audit contract for $10,970 unless the district’s federal expenditures are less than $750,000 only a single audit is required and the cost would be $9,675.00. Motion carried 7-0.
- Approved a policy that all permanent displays or murals in classrooms need to be approved by the principal and all permanent displays or murals in the hallways and corridors need to be approved by the principal and superintendent. Motion carried 7-0.
- Discussed preparing for moving days into the new classrooms at Marysville Elementary and Marysville Junior/Senior and furniture in the new classrooms.
- Mr. Mullins gave a Bond Issue Financial Update, Architect Update, and Construction Update. Bid opening for Phase II at Marysville Junior/Senior High is scheduled for January 19, 2017. (Postponed until January 26, 2017 at 4:00 due to weather.)
- Discussed Ribbon Cutting & Open House at Marysville Elementary, and Ribbon Cutting, Open House, and Groundbreaking at Marysville Junior/Senior High, both to be held on January 29, 2017, starting at 2:00 p.m. at MES.
- Motion made by Mr. Schotte, seconded by Mr. Milner to approve a change order in the amount of $19,730 for several minor changes at Marysville Elementary. Motion carried 7-0.
- Motion made by Mr. Milner, seconded by Mr. Carpenter to approve the mileage reimbursement rate of $.53 effective January 1, 2017. Motion carried 7-0.
- Discussed three calendar drafts for 2017-18. Adoption of the calendar will be at the February Board Meeting.
- Accepted the resignation/retirement of Corinne Arganbright, Valley Heights Paraprofessional, effective May 18, 2017. Motion carried 7-0.
- Appointed Dillon Blake as Assistant Baseball Coach. Motion carried 7-0.