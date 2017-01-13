NFL Moves Chiefs vs. Steelers To Sunday Night at 7:20 P.m. CT

By
Derek Nester
-

On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced that Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will now kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Here’s the NFL’s statement, per Brian McCarthy on Twitter.

“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 7:20 p.m. CT.

Moving the game from the original 12:05 p.m. CT start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.

The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and Steelers.”

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

