NFL Moves Chiefs vs. Steelers To Sunday Night at 7:20 P.m. CT

On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced that Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will now kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT.
Here’s the NFL’s statement, per Brian McCarthy on Twitter.
“Due to public safety concerns in light of the forecasted storm this weekend in the Kansas City area, Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs Divisional Playoff game on NBC has been moved to 7:20 p.m. CT.
Moving the game from the original 12:05 p.m. CT start time will provide local authorities more time to clear roads in the area as the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.
The decision to make this time change was made in consultation with state and local officials as well as the Chiefs and Steelers.”