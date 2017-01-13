Replay Lounge Sunday Performance Rescheduled

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Sunday’s performance is being rescheduled. MCAC’s signature fundraiser, The Replay Lounge, will be at the American Legion Post 163 Saturday, January 14, at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 21 at 7:00 pm and January 22, at 2:00 p.m. Advance tickets are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, Marysville, and at Crome’s Market, Hanover; tickets may be purchased at the door as well.

Advance tickets are $10.00; tickets at the door are $15.00.

This year’s show is called “The Replay Lounge” and features cover songs. The performance includes renditions of “Lean on Me,” “Yesterday,” “Fix You,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

The two act musical revue features seven local residents singing a selection of tunes. Pat Breeding, Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Brian Fragel, Wayne Kruse, Rachel Massoth, and Julie Popejoy serve as the musical ensemble. Cindy Voet is the musical director.

A live band will accompany the musical ensemble. Band members are:

Cindy Voet — piano

Jerry Horton — guitar

Carter Popejoy — guitar

Andrew Crownover — drums

Mark Lattner — bass

Tobias Wood — trumpet

John Banister — trombone

Special guests will join the musical ensemble to perform certain numbers: Jerry Horton, Bryan Kracht, Lynette Steele-Coon, Bryton Stoll, Laura Thoreson, Shane Thoreson, Jenny Thayer-Wood, Tobias Wood.

For additional information people can contact Brad and Sharon Ekiss at 785-562-6825.