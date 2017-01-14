Updated Twin Valley League Tournament Schedule For Monday (1/16/17)

High School Gym

1:30 PM – Onaga Girls vs. Linn

3:00 PM – Axtell Boys vs. Valley Heights

4:30 PM – Troy Girls vs. Clifton-Clyde

6:00 PM – Wetmore Boys vs. Washington County

7:30 PM – Clifton-Clyde Boys vs. Linn

West Gym

1:30 PM – Blue Valley Girls vs. Doniphan West

3:00 PM – Frankfort Boys vs. Centralia

4:30 PM – Axtell Girls vs. Wetmore

6:00 PM – Blue Valley Boys vs. Doniphan West

7:30 PM – Valley Heights Girls vs. Frankfort

Updated brackets with times/schedule for the rest of the week will be available later.