Updated Twin Valley League Tournament Schedule For Monday (1/16/17)

By
Derek Nester
-

High School Gym
1:30 PM – Onaga Girls vs. Linn
3:00 PM – Axtell Boys vs. Valley Heights
4:30 PM – Troy Girls vs. Clifton-Clyde
6:00 PM – Wetmore Boys vs. Washington County
7:30 PM – Clifton-Clyde Boys vs. Linn
West Gym
1:30 PM – Blue Valley Girls vs. Doniphan West
3:00 PM – Frankfort Boys vs. Centralia
4:30 PM – Axtell Girls vs. Wetmore
6:00 PM – Blue Valley Boys vs. Doniphan West
7:30 PM – Valley Heights Girls vs. Frankfort

Updated brackets with times/schedule for the rest of the week will be available later.

Derek Nester
