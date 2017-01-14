Updated Twin Valley League Tournament Schedule For Monday (1/16/17)

Winter Storm Warning ...high Impact Winter Storm Tonight Through Monday... .a Major Winter Storm Is Still Expected To Impact The Region Tonight Through Monday. Freezing Rain Will Begin To Develop In Southern Kansas And Move North. While A Few Showers Cant Be Ruled Out Most Of Today Will Remain Dry With Measurable Freezing Rain Spreading South To North This Evening And Overnight Tonight ...Read More. Effective: January 14, 2017 at 2:11pmExpires: January 16, 2017 at 8:00pmTarget Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace
High School Gym
1:30 PM – Onaga Girls vs. Linn
3:00 PM – Axtell Boys vs. Valley Heights
4:30 PM – Troy Girls vs. Clifton-Clyde
6:00 PM – Wetmore Boys vs. Washington County
7:30 PM – Clifton-Clyde Boys vs. Linn West Gym
1:30 PM – Blue Valley Girls vs. Doniphan West
3:00 PM – Frankfort Boys vs. Centralia
4:30 PM – Axtell Girls vs. Wetmore
6:00 PM – Blue Valley Boys vs. Doniphan West
7:30 PM – Valley Heights Girls vs. Frankfort
Updated brackets with times/schedule for the rest of the week will be available later.
