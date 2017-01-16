Lincoln County Commissioners – January 9, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, January 9, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Gerald Huehl present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Alexis Pflugh, Terry Broberg, Wanda Backstrom, Leann Bishop, Marilyn Hellmer, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe and Kelly Larson.

Commissioner Elect, 3rd District, Alexis Pflugh observed the commission meeting.

Terry Broberg related that she has a group of people who would be willing to restore some of the wood nursing home furniture, as part of the renovation project, if the county would be willing to purchase the supplies. The board related that they would take the offer under consideration. The board inquired about upcoming projects at the library.

Gerald Huehl moved to grant Dwight Watson a twenty-five cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first year of service, effective December 26, 2016; and Ryan Hageman a twenty-five cent per hour merit increase for the completion of the first year of service, effective December 26, 2016, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The board introduced Alexis Pflugh to Wanda Backstrom, Chief Court Services Officer and related that they will officially appoint Pflugh to the 12th Judicial District Community Corrections / Juvenile Services Advisory Board later this date.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt Resolution 2017-01, hereby setting the salaries for County Officials and employees effective December 26, 2016, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

County Treasurer Leann Bishop presented three resolutions for the board’s approval. Al Joe Wallace moved to approve and adopt the following Resolutions: Resolution 2017-02, designating the following Lincoln County banks as depositories of all moneys of Lincoln County, Kansas for the year 2017: Bank of Tescott – Lincoln, Citizens State Bank & Trust – Lincoln, Bennington State Bank – Sylvan Grove, Farmway Credit Union – Lincoln, Wilson State Bank – Beverly, and State Municipal Investment Pool-State of Kansas; Resolution 2017-03, authorizing the County Treasurer to develop and implement a cash management and investment program for the handling of moneys in the custody of Lincoln County, Kansas for the year 2017; and Resolution 2017-04, allowing the County Treasurer to invest idle funds as seen feasible in Lincoln County banks or investments, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried. Bishop reported that they have collected sixty-four percent of the current taxes due.

Marilyn Hellmer requested approval to utilize the courthouse for Lincoln Reenactment Days on February 10. The board approved the request.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe presented the Biannual bridge inspection reports identifying structures that will need repairs and weight limit adjustments. O’Hare presented a current inventory of the Noxious Weed

Department chemicals and related that that the tree pile at the landfill had been burned the

previous week. The group discussed what they would like to require for motor graders when

seeking future bids to replace current equipment. O’Hare related that the Highway Officials

District meeting will be held in Clay Center on April 5 and invited the board to attend.

Terry Finch moved to approve moving the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Department and

Lincoln County Refuse Department under the direction of the Lincoln County Public Works

Department, effective January 1, 2017, seconded by Gerald Huehl. Motion carried.

Gerald Huehl moved to reappoint the following to the Lincoln County Council on Aging Board:

Charlene DeWitt, expiring December 31, 2018; Suzanne Wehrman, expiring December 31,

2018; and Rozella Trapp, expiring December 31, 2018, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion

carried.

Gerald Huehl moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the January 3, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting for the swearing-in ceremony at 11:50 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:00 p.m.

Pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 19-219, the chairman called for the organization of the

board for the ensuing year.

Terry Finch moved to nominate Al Joe Wallace as Chairman of the Lincoln County Board of

Commissioners for the ensuing year, commencing January 9, 2017 through January 8, 2018; and nominate Terry Finch as Vice-Chairman of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for the ensuing year, commencing January 9, 2017 through January 8, 2018, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to appoint Alexis Pflugh as Lincoln County’s representative to the following

board’s: North Central Regional Planning Commission executive board for the ensuing year;

and the 12th Judicial District Community Corrections / Juvenile Services Advisory Board,

seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Economic Development Director Kelly Larson invited the board to attend a historic preservation workshop on January 30 at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln County Museum with site visits by appointment with the presenters on January 31.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at

2:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.