Twin Valley League Tournament To Resume Tuesday; Schedule Included

UPDATED BOYS BRACKET | UPDATED GIRLS BRACKET

The 2017 edition of the Twin Valley League Basketball Tournament at Washington County High School will get underway on Tuesday, January 17th. Two days of cancellations pushed back the tournament, which was originally scheduled to get underway this past Saturday.

Updated tournament brackets are available via the links above.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17TH

HIGH SCHOOL GYM:

1:30 PM – Onaga Girls vs. Linn

3:00 PM – Axtell Boys vs. Valley Heights

4:30 PM – Troy Girls vs. Clifton-Clyde

6:00 PM – Wetmore Boys vs. Washington County

7:30 PM – Clifton-Clyde Boys vs. Linn

WEST GYM:

1:30 PM – Blue Valley Girls vs. Doniphan West

3:00 PM – Blue Valley Boys vs. Doniphan West

4:30 PM – Axtell Girls vs. Wetmore

6:00 PM – Frankfort Boys vs. Centralia on FM 95.5 KNDY

7:30 PM – Valley Heights Girls vs. Frankfort on FM 95.5 KNDY