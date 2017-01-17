The Replay Lounge Replays This Weekend

Members of the Marshall County Arts Cooperative were able to present one performance of their musical revue fundraiser, “The Replay Lounge,” before inclement weather arrived. Saturday’s show went as planned; Sunday’s show was postponed.

“We made the call Friday morning,” said Brad Ekiss, president of the arts cooperative. “We thought it was important to let the public know what we were going to do so people could plan accordingly. It was also important to make sure the performers knew what was going on and could plan, too.”

Saturday’s show played to a near capacity crowd. Because of bad weather, Sunday’s performance was postponed. The two-act revue will play this weekend Saturday, January 21, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 22, at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 163, Marysville. For those who purchased tickets for either January 14 or 15, those tickets will be honored at either of the upcoming performances.

Tickets will be available all week for the rescheduled performance. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at the Chamber of Commerce office, Marysville, or Crome’s Market, Hanover.

Barb Kickhaefer was one of the approximately 225 people who attended Saturday’s show.

“Once again the Marshall County Arts Cooperative did not disappoint with their yearly fundraiser,” she said. “The addition of new performers is always exciting.”

Kickhaefer enjoyed the performance by Brian Fragel, Marysville. He is a new member to the musical ensemble; he performs with veterans Pat Breeding, Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Wayne Kruse, Rachel Massoth, and Julie Popejoy.

“What a thrill when you discover your neighbor is not only a wonderful person, but can belt out a great tune as well,” Kickhaefer added.

Fragel received thunderous applause after his rendition of “Ring of Fire,” a song Johnny Cash made famous in 1963.

“The bad weather really just works in the audience’s favor,” Kickhaefer said. “We now have three opportunities to see the show instead of two.”

Several special guests make appearances throughout the show. “We showcase a lot of our community’s talent in this show,” Ekiss said.

The funds raised help the arts cooperative bring professional artists to the county. Don Most and m-pact were two of the recent artists the group brought to work with students and provide performances for the public.

Kickhaefer said the two hours of great music was a bonus, but she noted that it is important to support the arts cooperative.

“It is a rare opportunity that our small town affords to students to have successful artists help educate them on stage

performance, sound, vocal music, and instrumental music so they can become more confident and successful performers. I hope everyone keeps that goal in mind when making their donations.”

For more information people may contact Ekiss at 785-562-562-7728.