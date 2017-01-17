Falls City 67, Horton 40
Marysville 67, Hiawatha 38
Nemaha Central 48, St. Mary’s 46
Silver Lake 48, Jackson Heights 45
Thunder Classic Tournament Scoreboard – 1/17/2017
ByDerek Nester
-
Falls City 67, Horton 40
Weather Forecast
Marysville, KS
mist
30.2 ° F
30.2 °
30.2 °
92%
0.9mph
1%
Wed
33 °
Thu
34 °
Fri
35 °
Sat
34 °
Sun
35 °
ON FM 95.5 KNDY
Jan 21 @ 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM Allen Fieldhouse
University of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball from the Jayhawk Radio Network. Due to our contract with the Kansas Jayhawk/IMG Sports Network we are unable to stream Jayhawk Basketball on our website.
Jan 22 @ 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Every time he gets in front of the microphone, Bob Kingsley adds to his status as the most listened-to radio voice in country music history. The Host and Executive Producer of Bob Kingsley’s Country Top[...]
Jan 24 @ 6:00 PM – 8:30 PM WVU Coliseum
University of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball from the Jayhawk Radio Network. Due to our contract with the Kansas Jayhawk/IMG Sports Network we are unable to stream Jayhawk Basketball on our website.
Jan 28 @ 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM Rupp Arena
University of Kansas Jayhawk Basketball from the Jayhawk Radio Network. Due to our contract with the Kansas Jayhawk/IMG Sports Network we are unable to stream Jayhawk Basketball on our website.
Subscribe to filtered calendar
ON FM 94.1 & AM 1570 KNDY
Jan 18 @ 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM Gallagher-Iba Arena
Kansas State University Wildcat Basketball from the K-State Sports Network. Due to our contract with the K-State Sports Network we are unable to stream Wildcat Basketball on our website.
Jan 21 @ 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM Bramlage Coliseum
Kansas State University Wildcat Basketball from the K-State Sports Network. Due to our contract with the K-State Sports Network we are unable to stream Wildcat Basketball on our website.
Jan 22 @ 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
The Classic Radio Variety Show Plays Each Sunday on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 What is now known as the Bill Miller Shows began nearly 40 years ago in Pittsburg, Kansas. That’s where Jim Harbart and[...]
Jan 22 @ 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Join Herb Hoeflicker each Sunday as Herb plays classic country music on AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY.
Subscribe to filtered calendar