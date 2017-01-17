Twin Valley League Tournament Scoreboard – 1/17/2017

GIRLS – 1/17/2017
Clifton-Clyde 43, Troy 37
Doniphan West 49, Blue Valley 39
Frankfort 32, Valley Heights 30
Linn 34, Onaga 22
Wetmore 50, Axtell 41
BOYS – 1/17/2017
Centralia 61, Frankfort 46
Clifton-Clyde 67, Linn 57
Doniphan West 53, Blue Valley 27
Valley Heights 45, Axtell 30
Washington Co. 51, Wetmore 30
