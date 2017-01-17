Waconda USD 272 Board Of Education – January 2017

WACONDA – USD 272

MINUTES OF REGULAR BOARD MEETING

MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017

DISTRICT OFFICE – 7:00 PM

Board Members Present: Kelly Berkley, Russell Groenendyk, Denise Schoen, Brandi Duskie, Vikki Grady and Ces Reinert

Administrators present: Superintendent, Troy Damman Principals, Bob Becker and Jim Giesbrecht

President Kelly Berkley called the regular meeting to order at 7:00 p.m.

Absent: Rodney Hake

Russell Groenendyk moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve the agenda with changes:

Miscellaneous

Donation of $1000 from Eleanor Berkley for the weight room.

Motion carried 6-0.

Denise Schoen moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Board Meeting December 12, 2016.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley welcomed visitors.

Ces Reinert moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to approve the bills, payroll and transfers.

Transfer: $74,597.00 from General to Special Education for Flow Through.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley invited Jennifer Brush and Tonya Kuhn to speak on behalf of the Osborne County Community Foundation.

Mr. Jim Giesbrecht gave the Lakeside Elementary School report. He noted that grade cards have been sent out for the second nine weeks, and that the enrollment at the elementary school now stands at 136, up from 133. At the beginning of the semester the school welcomed two new student teachers: Tonya Bisnette and Crystal Dillner. Other items included: An upcoming geography bee conducted by Charli Barrett, gifted coordinator, on Wednesday, January 11th and the Mitchell County Spelling Bee, Wednesday, January 25th at Tipton.

Topics covered by Mr. Bob Becker in the Lakeside Jr.-Sr. High School report included student work study, updated enrollment figures, upcoming events including the Osborne Co. Spelling Bee, State Honor Band and Band Clinic as well as updates on athletics. Mr. Becker informed the board of the investment in a new Individual Plan of Study Program called Career Cruising and how it will impact students from Kindergarten through 12th grade which aligns with the new state accreditation requirements. Also looked at were Algebra 1 classes for 8th grade students and adding community service as a graduation requirement.

There was no Smoky Hill Report.

Mr. Troy Damman, superintendent shared a handout on discussion items being considered by the state to handle the funding shortfall in the budget. He also included possible school board considerations in the coming years. He reminded members of the Negotiation Meeting Training Date on Wednesday, January 18th. Lastly, Mr. Damman thanked the board members for their service to the district in honor of Board Member Recognition Month.

Kelly Berkley opened the Public Hearing at 8:15 p.m. for public comment.

There was no public comment.

Kelly Berkley closed the Public Hearing at 8:16 p.m.

Ces Reinert moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to adopt the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan Resolution No NRP01_2017.

Motion carried 6-0.

Denise Schoen moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve the use of district vehicles and $500 for the Senior Trip to Washington DC.

Motion carried 6-0.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to approve Dunstan Waste Solutions and R & R Refuse trash bid.

Motion carried 6-0.

Other bids included:

Hiserote Trash Service $70.00 per month @ Lakeside Elementary and the District office. (does not includes landfill fees).

Kelly Berkley moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to approve the purchase of track uniforms as presented.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to change the March Board Meeting date from Monday, March 13th to Monday, March 6th at 7:00 p.m. at the district office.

Motion carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley moved and Brandi Duskie seconded the motion to go in to Executive Session for 30 minutes to return to open meeting at 9:05 p.m. with the board members and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy rights of the individuals being discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:05 p.m.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to go in to Executive Session for 30 minutes to return to open meeting at 9:35 p.m. with the board members and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy rights of the individuals being discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:35 p.m.

Ces Reinert moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to go in to Executive Session for 10 minutes to return to open meeting at 9:45 p.m. with the board members and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy rights of the individuals being discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 9:45 p.m.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to go in to Executive Session for 15 minutes to return to open meeting at 10:00 p.m. with the board members and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy rights of the individuals being discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 10:00 p.m.

Ces Reinert moved and Kelly Berkley seconded the motion to renew the superintendent’s contract for 2 years through the 2018-2019 school year.

Motion failed 2-4 (Berkley, Reinert – yes, Groenendyk, Grady, Duskie, Schoen – no)

Russell Groenendyk moved and Denise Schoen seconded the motion to go into executive session for 10 minutes to return to open meeting at 10:15 p.m. with the board members present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy rights of the individuals being discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 10:15 p.m.

Russell Groenendyk moved and Vikki Grady seconded the motion to go in to Executive Session for 20 minutes to return to open meeting at 10:35 p.m. with the board members and the superintendent present. The Executive Session is for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel and to protect the privacy rights of the individuals being discussed.

Motion carried 6-0.

The Board returned to open session at 10:35 p.m.

Denise Schoen moved and Russell Groenendyk seconded the motion to accept $1000 donation from Eleanor Berkley for the weight room.

Motion Carried 6-0.

Kelly Berkley asked Mr. Becker if he was in favor of the Osborne County Community Foundation’s request to distribute and post information about their foundation and their fundraising efforts through the High School. Mr. Becker indicated that he was ok with the request.

Kelly Berkley moved and Ces Reinert seconded the motion to adjourn.

Motion carried 6-0.

Meeting adjourned at 10:34 p.m.