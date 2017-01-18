Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 16, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by Lynn Feldhausen seconded by David E. Baier. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board to discuss the following:

• Cable for crane

• Bridges contracted and built in 2016

• Bridges for 2017

• Roof, insulation and oil burner in the Marysville Shop

• 13 mile Road

• Intersection at 5th Road and Sunflower Road

• County Township meeting on March 14th starting at 9:00 a.m.

• Grader blades

• Tube orders

• Landfill doors

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen approved the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fees

$1,900.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5271

Twin Valley Director Ed Henry met with the Board. Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve signing two contracts between Marshall County and Twin Valley Developmental Services, Inc., a non-profit corporation, to designate them as Marshall County Community Developmental Disability Organization (CDDO) and County Services Provider (CSP). Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 9:45 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 10:03 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board and gave them an update on the ice storm this past weekend. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Board signing Resolution 17-01-17-1 Local Disaster Emergency for Marshall County, Kansas for the storm the weekend of January 14-17, 2017. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

The Board worked on the following that were tabled at last week’s Reorganization.

Emergency Management Director:

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to reappoint William Schwindamann Jr. as Emergency Management Director for 2017. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator:

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to reappoint Mike Craig as Public Works Administrator for 2017. Unaimous.

County Health Nurse:

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to reappoint Vicki S. Rhodes as the County Health Nurse for 2017. Unanimous.

Public Health Officer:

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to reappoint Dr. John Ryan as the Public Health Officer for 2017. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging:

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to reappoint Patrick O’Neil as the Agency on Aging Director for 2017. Unanimous.

Recycling Coordinator:

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to reappoint Fred Cohorst as the Recycling Coordinator for 2017. Unanimous.

County Newspaper:

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to appoint the Marysville Advocate as the county paper for 2017. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:00 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

Laura Johnson-McNish met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:21 a.m. to discuss matters of nonelected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish present. Unanimous. No action was taken.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to table the remaining two appointments of the Custodian and County Counselor till next week’s meeting. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:42 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 23, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.