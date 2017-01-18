Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 17, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Tuesday January 17, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse Present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette 3rd District Commissioner, and Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda includes

Bill & payroll totaling $500269.67

Annual Coleman Twp. Report

Co Appraiser, District Court, & Treasurer Inventory

Change orders to Treasurer Tax Roll 2017- 40-42

Amended Pay scale for 2017

Approval of January 9, 2017 minutes

Wage adjustment for Diana L Svanda

Payroll Change notice for Sydney Pralle, Administrative Clerk 2 and Eireson Pralle, 3yr Anniversary.

David Willbrant, made the motion to approve consent agenda items and Gary Ouellette 2nd all in favor.

Ed Henry- Twin Valley, presented Contracts for Administrative and CDDO Contracts to assure services for all residents of Washington County, Kansas

David Willbrant, made the motion to approve both contracts and Gary Ouellette 2nd the motion, all in favor. Gary Ouellette moved to appoint Bill Slator as part of the Twin Valley Board, David Willbrant 2nd motion, motion carried

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor reported on department matters.

Francine Crome, County Appraiser Reported on her department.

Shelia Ouellette, Communication Director gave monthly statistics report.

There being no further business David Willbrant made the motion to adjourn at 11:45 AM Gary Ouellette 2nd the motion, all in favor.