Arrests Made In Connection With Wymore Business Theft

Two men were arrested by gage county authorities in connection with a theft in Wymore, at Lauby Heating and Air. Two hand carts, and three barrels of copper and brass were reported stolen from outside the business January 11th. The materials were identified a day later as a woman attempted to sell the metal at a Beatrice scrap yard. Another sale was traced to a Lincoln scrap yard.

The arrests were Kevin B. Williams, 46 and Skylar L. Hutchison, 21.

A search warrant in Wymore early Tuesday resulted in the arrest of Nicholas l. Troxel, 33. He was charged with marijuana possession, with intent to distribute, as well as weapons, drug money, and controlled substance possession. Three pounds of marijuana, along with other items were seized at a home at 718 H Street in Wymore during the search.

Troxel was known to reside at the residence, although he was not at home at the time.