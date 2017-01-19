Marysville was featured this week in a USA Today special, highlighting 50 beautiful small towns, one in each state. Keli Hilliard, with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is credited with the lead for the designation, which is featured online at http://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/experience/america/fifty-states/2017/01/17/scenic-small-towns-50-states/96557870/.
Marysville Featured In USA Today Special
ByDerek Nester
