Marysville Featured In USA Today Special

By
Derek Nester
-

Marysville was featured this week in a USA Today special, highlighting 50 beautiful small towns, one in each state. Keli Hilliard, with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is credited with the lead for the designation, which is featured online at http://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/experience/america/fifty-states/2017/01/17/scenic-small-towns-50-states/96557870/.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

