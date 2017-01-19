Osborne County Commissioners – January 9, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for January 9, 2017

Present: James Cary, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, Alfred Reif, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk. Other present: Craig Pottberg.

James Cary called the meeting to order at 8:55 a.m.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissioners to show them the art work and lettering for the sign that will be placed on county road 388. Commercial haulers can get special permits from the Road & Bridge department. Bo presented his quarterly cash report for December 2016. Commissioners discussed purchasing a Boom Lift. Bo showed commissioners a couple of pictures of Booms he had found. C.W. Seaman moved to allow Bo French to purchase a Boom Lift for $18,300.00 plus $500.00 in freight, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners looked over the minutes from special meeting held on January 3, 2017. Alfred Reif moved to approve the minutes as amended for special meeting held on January 3, 2017, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following change orders to the 2016 tax roll: 2016-133, 2016-134, 2016-135, 2016-136, 2016-137, 2016-138, 2016-139, 2016-140, 2016-141, 2016-142, 2016-143, 2016-144, 2016-145, and 2016-146.

Don Snyder met with commissioners to let them know that his planning meeting was approved.

Commissioners looked over the Neighborhood Revitalization Rebates. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the following Neighborhood Revitalization rebates for 2016, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. The following were approved: Brent Harzman tax ID#1-220001760 for $530.46, Orvan Roach tax ID#1-24000180 for $252.15, Daniel Engler tax ID#1-069020060 for $1,685.17, Debra Gutter Trust #1 tax ID 1-240000640 for $2,366.33, David Chambray tax ID#1-030020020 for $737.33, Donnie and Jeanne Becker tax ID#1-250000080 for $470.77, Alan Burch tax ID 1-040460140 for $2,222.39, Kevin Shellito tax ID#1-220000320 for $224.33, Kevin Shellito tax ID#1-220000320 for $384.60, Wenshan Wang tax ID#1-020340400 for $156.41, Michael & Kathleen Slipke Trust tax ID#1-220002900 for $841.66, Michael & Kathleen Slipke Trust tax ID# for $448.98, Kirk Campbell tax ID#1-190001760 for $276.36, R.H. Ackerman, LLC tax ID#1-040010850 for $3,046.93, R.H. Ackerman LLC tax ID#1-040010850 for $1,474.58, Dale Beisner tax ID#1-239020010 for $200.79, R.H. Ackerman LLC tax ID#1-040010850 for $1,930.44, Dalton Remus tax ID#1-020360025 for $1,648.35, Willian Hart tax ID#1-020040610 for $372.32, Ryan Goheen tax ID#1-220002991 for $458.79, Richard Mans tax ID#1-210005160 for $115.43, R Seed Plus LLC tax ID#1-220002820 for $7,977.10, Russell Mans tax ID#1-040100920 for $57.98, Angel Accounting LLC tax ID#1-030020640 for $4,241.60, James Cary tax ID#1-020261140 for $1,882.21, Alan Reinert tax ID#1-080001480 for $1,400.51, Don Boden DBA Solomon Rapids Seed tax ID#1-040011000 for $3,214.03, Ricky Pfortmiller tax ID#1-230001600 for $376.65, Jhan LaRosh Trusts tax ID#1-250003800 for $964.51, Orville Pfortmiller tax ID#1-230001601 for $452.81, Darwin Carswell tax ID#1-130002800 for $773.64, Andrew Heller Trust tax ID#1-060003560 for $964.67, and Chad Brummer tax ID#1-070002280 for $1,753.34.

Commissioners recessed at 10:00 a.m. to go look at the electrical wiring in the basement and reconvened at 11:30 a.m.

Renee Henke administered the Oath of Officer for the following elected officials Paul Gregory as County Attorney, Craig Pottberg Commissioner first district, C.W. “Bill” Seaman as Commissioner third district, Vienna Janis as County Clerk, and Rebecca Byrd as Register of Deeds.

Craig Pottberg took over as Commissioner for first district.

Commissioners re-organized:

C.W. Seaman moved to nominate Alfred Reif as Chairman, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Alfred Reif then took over the meeting.

Alfred Reif moved to nominate C.W. “Bill” Seaman as Vice-Chairman, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to approve Resolution 2017-01 to waive the annual requirements of general accepted accounting principles and fixed asset accounting, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg moved to approve the 2017 holiday schedule for Landfill, Courthouse, Road & Bridge, Sheriff, Health, Ambulance and Noxious Weed, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to name the Osborne County Farmer as the official paper for Osborne County for 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg moved to appoint Dr. Barbara Brown as Osborne County Health Officer and Coroner for 2017, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg moved to appoint Don Snyder to North Central Homeland Security Council for 2017, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to name the following as depositories for Osborne County for 2017: State Bank of Downs, Sunflower Bank of Osborne, The Farmers Bank of Osborne, Southwind Bank of Natoma, and Kansas Municipal Investment of Topeka, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg moved to appoint Vienna Janis as Purchasing Agent, KPERS Designated Agent, Privacy Officer, Public Information Officer and Freedom of Information Officer for 2017, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to appoint Brent French as Safety Coordinator for 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Craig Pottberg moved to appoint Colin Clark as purchasing agent for Road & Bridge, Landfill, and Recycling for 2017, C.W Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to appoint Carla Mans as America with Disability Act Coordinator for 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

C.W. Seaman moved to appoint Alfred Reif to Juvenile Justice Authority and Corrections board, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to appoint C.W. “Bill” Seaman to Northwest Kansas Planning and Development Commission Executive Board for 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners tabled appointments to Transient Guest Tax Board and Fire District Boards.

C.W. Seaman moved to approve the following dates for Department Head meeting dates for 2017, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. The dates are: Monday, March 6, 2017,

Monday, June 5, 2017, Monday, September 11, 2017 and Monday, December 4, 2017.

Craig Pottberg moved to adjourn the meeting, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:50 a.m.