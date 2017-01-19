Office of the County Clerk

Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners – January 9, 2017

The County Commissioners met in regular session on January 9, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Dale Pickel, Denise Sasse, and Roger Allen. Also present was Sharon Wolters, Clerk; Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor; and, Tom James and Arthur Befort, Commissioners-elect.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the January 9, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved the minutes from the January 3, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved the minutes from the special meeting held January 6, 2017.

The chairman reviewed and signed the Treasurer’s daily balance sheet envelopes. The clerk attested his signature.

Chris Jones joined the meeting and reviewed the annual weed maintenance contract with the State of Kansas. Roger Allen signed the agreement.

Commissioners approved voucher #34650-34726from the following funds:

General 39507.50

Road 53014.15

Noxious Weed 310.99

Health 3711.52

Appraiser 412.98

Solid Waste 1490.91

EMS 7091.06

Vet Memorial 154.90

Next-Gen 999.00

TOTAL $106,693.01

Commissioners approved Payroll#1 for $107,873.72.

Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor, discussed the following:

Fritz discussed using a base stabilizer on the road at the hospital property. Commissioners reviewed and approved a sick day next to a holiday for one road employee. Fritz discussed additional sick leave for road department employees. Fritz asked commissioners about hiring a mechanic to be trained by Gene Jones before his retirement. Commissioners agreed to review the request upon official notice of retirement. Commissioners received a report from KDHE on the Cornwell rock pit. Fritz agreed to monitor the required pit.

Commissioners reviewed the custodial position applicants. Pickel made a motion and it was seconded by Sasse to offer the regular part time position to Penny LeVan and review the position at 6 months and a year to see the status of the position. Commissioners contacted LeVan to offer her the position as regular part time employee at a starting wage of $11.00. LeVan accepted the position.

Commissioners reviewed a request to make an exception on a past due tax parcel also enrolled in the NRP program. Commissioners made an exception to a late payment policy for receiving NRP funds for the Twisted Petal (Tax ID 1-060001621) because the tax payer never received the tax statement due to the tax statement being delivered to the wrong address.

Commissioners discussed adding an additional road department employee. Wolters agreed to contact ABBB to clarify budget allotment for the Road Department.

Commissioners discussed the roll-off box at the landfill. No action was taken at this time.

Karol Roadhouse, Blue Cross Blue Shield representative, joined the meeting and introduced herself and services available.

Commissioners agreed to change the date of their regular meeting time to January 17, 2017, due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Denise Sasse made a motion and it was seconded by Dale Pickel to appoint Brad McCoy as the Treasurer of Harlan Twp. Motion carried unanimously.

As there was no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.