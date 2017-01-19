Thunder Classic Basketball Tournament – 1/19/2017

Jackson Heights 35, Hiawatha 28
Marysville 70, Silver Lake 56
Nemaha Central 49, Falls City 40
St. Mary’s 60, Horton 45
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Hiawatha vs. Horton – 2:30 PM (7th Place)
Jackson Heights vs. St. Mary’s – 4:00 PM (5th Place)
Silver Lake vs. Falls City – 5:30 PM (3rd Place)
Marysville vs. Nemaha Central – 7:00 PM (1st Place)
Marysville game will be LIVE on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.