Vehicle Reported Stolen In Sabetha

A vehicle was reported stolen in Sabetha Monday.

Sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., a white 2011 Ford Expedition was taken from 1976 168th Road. The vehicle has gold/tan fender flares, and a Peterbilt license plate on the front, with the rear tag number 463 DYS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nemaha County authorities (785) 336-2311.