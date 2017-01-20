Twin Valley League Tournament Scoreboard Update – 1/20/2017

Girls Semifinals
Centralia 48, Wetmore 30
Washington Co. 57, Hanover 52
Girls Consolation Semifinals
Linn 40, Doniphan West 39
Frankfort 56, Clifton-Clyde 27
Girls Consolation Round Robin
Axtell 54, Onaga 32
Boys Semifinals
Hanover 54, Onaga 45
Troy 68, Doniphan West 57
Boys Consolation Semifinals
Clifton-Clyde 58, Washington Co. 55
Valley Heights 52, Centralia 45
Boys Consolation Round Robin
Axtell 49, Frankfort 38
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.