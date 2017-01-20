Twin Valley League Tournament Scoreboard Update – 1/20/2017

Girls Semifinals
Centralia 48, Wetmore 30
Washington Co. 57, Hanover 52

Girls Consolation Semifinals
Linn 40, Doniphan West 39
Frankfort 56, Clifton-Clyde 27

Girls Consolation Round Robin
Axtell 54, Onaga 32

Boys Semifinals
Hanover 54, Onaga 45
Troy 68, Doniphan West 57

Boys Consolation Semifinals
Clifton-Clyde 58, Washington Co. 55
Valley Heights 52, Centralia 45

Boys Consolation Round Robin
Axtell 49, Frankfort 38

