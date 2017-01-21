Twin Valley League Tournament Scoreboard Update – 1/21/2017

Girls Finals
Centralia vs. Washington Co. – 6:00 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY
Hanover 59, Wetmore 22 (3rd Place)
Girls Consolation Finals
Frankfort 57, Linn 45 (5th Place)
Clifton-Clyde 54, Doniphan West 39 (7th Place)
Girls Consolation Round Robin
Axtell 43, Troy 32
Valley Heights 55, Blue Valley 35
Boys Finals
Troy vs. Hanover – 7:30 PM on FM 95.5 KNDY
Onaga 57, Doniphan West 43 (3rd Place)
Boys Consolation Finals
Valley Heights 63, Clifton-Clyde 55
Centralia 63, Washington Co. 50
Boys Consolation Round Robin
Frankfort 59, Wetmore 35
Linn 75, Blue Valley 58
