Lincon County Commissioners – January 17, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: David Dohe, Leann Bishop, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe and Debora Zachgo.

County Treasurer Leann Bishop provided the following 4th quarter 2016 reports for the board to review: Treasurer’s Quarterly Idle Funds Investment Report interest earned – $2,864.50; and the Treasurer’s Special Vehicle Fund Report with a 12-31-16 fund balance of $20,116.84.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe presented a utility permit for the board’s approval. Terry Finch moved to approve utility permit agreement with Wilson Communications, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. O’Hare provided a draft copy of a bridge replacement policy for the board to review. O’Hare provided a copy of a partial bill for Off-System Bridge OS 33, which has been replaced however the dirt work has not been completed. The board approved the partial payment as presented. O’Hare discussed highway department projects and equipment.

The board rescheduled the following additional public meeting to discuss needed nursing home repairs: Sunday, January 29, 7 p.m. at the Sylvan Grove Legion Hall.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the January 9, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 12:20 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 23, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.