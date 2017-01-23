Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – January 23, 2017

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Truck Repair Plus, Inc., Marysville, KS

for tie rod replacement

$2,520.72-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108661

City of Frankfort Mayor John Horigan met with the Board.

The Board had discussion about the Frankfort Nutrition Site.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 9:05 a.m. to engage in attorney-client privileged discussions with the county counselor to assure compliance with the laws and evaluate legal risks with County Attorney/Counselor Laura Johnson-McNish and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to give them a monthly update.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for fifteen minutes at 9:30 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws with Vaughn Burkholder, Foulston Siefken Attorney at Law and County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs present. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Tami Antoine met with the Board to ask for a step increase for Liberty Price from Clerk I, Step II at $15.35 an hour to Clerk II, Step I at $15.63 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the step increase for Liberty Price from Clerk I, Step II at $15.35 an hour to Clerk II, Step I at $15.63 an hour effective February 1, 2017. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to deem 2003 Chevy Mailbu surplus and have the Public Works Department take it to Smitty Salvage, Axtell, KS. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for ten minutes at 11:08 a.m. to discuss non-elected personnel to assure compliance with policies and laws. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to reappoint Lou Wassenberg as Custodian under the signed job description agreement that was put together by the Board of County Commissioners with a reevaluation of performance to be held on April 3, 2017. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to reappoint Laura Johnson-McNish as County Counselor until April 3, 2017 with a job performance review on that day. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Patrick O’Neil met with the Board to present the following bid for a pool table at the Helvering Center.

Joni Spellmeier, Marysville, KS – $100.00

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to accept the bid from Joni Spellmeier, Marysville of $100.00 for the pool table at the Helvering Center. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil approved the hiring of Michelle Lindeen, Marysville as the Customer Service Representative/Dispatcher (Clerk 1, Step 1) at $14.81 an hour effective January 30, 2017. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve hiring Michelle Lindeen, Marysville as the Customer Service Representative/Dispatcher (Clerk 1, Step 1) at $14.81 an hour effective January 30, 2017. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:28 a.m. Unanimous. The next scheduled meeting will be Monday, January 30, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.