CMH Hospital Announces First Baby Of 2017

CMH has a 2017 New Year’s Baby! Daniel Lee Snyder Jr., son of Daniel and Britnee Snyder, was born Monday, Jan. 16th at 6:25 PM. He weighed 7 lbs., 11.5 oz. and measured 20.5 inches long.
Dr. Ben Bruna, Community Physicians Clinic, made the delivery.
Daniel has two brothers; 2 yr. old Dylan, who was born on Jan. 16, 2015, and 1 yr. old Dalton, who was born Jan. 4, 2016.
All three of the Snyder boys were born at CMH and delivered by Dr. Bruna. Daniel works at Landoll Corporation and Britnee is a stay-at-home mom. They live in Hanover.
