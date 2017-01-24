We want to give you an opportunity to show that special person in your life just how much you care and win some great prizes.

It’s KD Country 94’s 9th Annual Love is in the Air Valentine’s Contest.

All you have to do is send us a special romantic story.

The criteria for judging – originality, sincerity and creativity.

You can e-mail those love verses to us at [email protected] or mail them to us at PO Box 88, Glen Elder, KS 67446 or you can submit your entry via message on Facebook.

You can also drop off a copy at KD Country 94 just west of Glen Elder.

The entry deadline is Friday, February 10th – High Noon.

For more contest info, catch the Waterside Wakeup Guys weekday mornings

between 7:00 and 9:00 on KD Country 94.

Our Love is in the Air Valentine’s Contest is brought to you by: