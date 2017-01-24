Kansas Representative Mike Pompeo Sworn In As New Head Of The CIA

On Monday at 3:00 PM the U.S. Senate convened and proceeded to executive session to resume consideration of the nomination of Kansas 4th District Representative Mike Pompeo for Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

The Senate later voted 66-32 to confirm Pompeo as director of the CIA on Monday evening.

His fourth congressional district seat in Kansas is now open. Over the next five days, Governor Sam Brownback will call a special election.

Former fourth district representative Todd Tiahart, current Kansas State Treasurer Ron Estes and others have expressed an interest in the position.

Pompeo was sworn in late yesterday by Vice President Mike Pence.