Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – January 23, 2017

The Marysville City Council met Monday. An ordinance updating the flood plain, reflecting upgrades for the South Industrial Park will be forwarded from the Corps of Engineers to the Planning Commission. A public hearing will be scheduled, and the commission recommendation will be presented to the City Council for approval.

A motion passed to purchase a new dump truck, for $37,000, and to transfer the current dump bed and snow blade at an additional cost of $3,600. Council approved hosting an open meetings and open records training seminar for members, affected city staff, and advisory committee chairs in April. Invitations to county and school boards will be extended, with additional participants covering their own registration. A motion to approve $41,000 for rock for chip and seal projects was approved.

Council moved to proceed with eviction notice for the tenant renting the apartment on the second floor of the Koester Block. Notices have been sent, and rent is four months in arrears. Once vacant, the property will be made available for lease.

Reappointments were approved for Wayne Kruse, Ricki Beickman, and Kenny Sells for three year terms on the Convention and Tourism Advisory Committee, and for David Richardson on the Koester Block Advisory Committee.