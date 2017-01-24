Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – January 23, 2017

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

January 23, 2017 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, January 23, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the Wichman Road, west of St. Benedict, is not holding together in places. This road is a paved road that concrete was added to recently to keep it from breaking up. Dennis let Commissioners know that he has contacted the contractor that did the concrete work, and that he will warranty his work on this project.

• he bought a load of pipe last week for $12.25 a foot.

• he ordered a fairly large quantity of plastic pipe last week for county residents who have requested it.

• he had to block off Bridge L-2 in Capioma Township again last Friday due to the bridge settling quite a bit because of the recent wet weather in the area.

Nancy Gafford with Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas came before the board to have Commissioners review and sign off on the semi-annual report for the Microloan Program that is due to the State of Kansas at this time. Chairman Tim Burdiek signed the report as presented.

The board reviewed the minutes from the January 17, 2017 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Deputy Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board to let Commissioners know that she has hired Kerri Reinecke to fill the open position in the Treasurer’s Office that will be created when Rose Wilhelm retires on January 31st. Kerri will begin work for the county on February 7th at a rate of pay of $12.80 per hour.

Chairman Tim Burdiek signed add/abate orders as presented.

Maintenance employee Troy Melvin came before the board to speak to Commissioners about a quote submitted by Eisenbarth Plumbing in the amount of $7,205 to upgrade the controls system at the Pioneer Building. Following discussion, Dennis Henry moved to approve the quote from Eisenbarth Plumbing in the amount of $7,205. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Dale Dorsch, Washington Township official, called in and spoke to Commissioners by phone concerning the maintenance of M Road, which lies on the border between Nemaha Township and Washington Township.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners had no county business to discuss with Brad at this time.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 12:50 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 30, 2017 at 9:00 am.