A propane truck overturned, and burst into flames Monday afternoon five miles north of Odell, near southwest 61st and PWF Roads.

Minor injuries and burns were reported by the driver of the Farmers Coop truck, Douglas Pieper, 54, of Beatrice, who was taken by private vehicle to the Beatrice Hospital.

Odell and Wymore fire departments responded to the accident, reported at 12:50 p.m. Monday.