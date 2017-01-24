USD 380 To Hold Public Meetings For Possible School Bond Proposals

USD 380 patrons are reminded of a series of public meetings this week to consider input on several possible bond issue proposals that would fund school improvements, including options involving district facilities in Vermillion, Frankfort, and Centralia.

Four options ranging from $4.3 to $8.7 million are being considered for a spring election in May. The school board will make a final decision as to how to proceed at a special meeting February 1st.

Public meetings are Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the south gym at Frankfort, Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the Centralia gym, and Thursday evening at 7 at the Vermillion gym.

More information can be found online at USD 380 School Bond Information.