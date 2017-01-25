Downs City Council Holds Special Meeting

A special meeting of the City of Downs mayor and council was held January 23, 2017, 5:00 p.m., at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: John Bisnette, Devin Renken, Tonya Kuhn, John Cary, Teri Cordill. Also present: Vickie Oviatt, Terry Gradig, Brandon Behymer, Joshua Hofflinger.

Mayor Brush called the special meeting to order for the purpose of discussing a request from the fire department to apply for a grant; health insurance; and executive session to conduct employee reviews.

Assistant Fire Chief, John Cary, discussed the needs of the fire department. They would like to trade out the 1974 Chevy brush truck. They are looking at several options, focusing on something used. The department is requesting council’s permission to apply for a Dane Hansen grant. John B. moved, seconded by Tonya, to allow the fire department to apply to the Dane G. Hansen grant fund for a brush truck to replace the 1974 Chevy truck. Carried. John C. and Devin abstained.

At 5:05 p.m., John C. moved to recess into executive session for one and one-half hours with the council and employees to discuss personnel matters pertaining to non-elected personnel. Devin seconded. Carried.

(remaining minutes by Jennifer Brush)

At 6:35 p.m., council resumed regular session.

Tonya made a motion to approve BC/BS as presented. Teri seconded. Motion passed unanimously.

Devin moved to adjourn at 6:36 p.m. John Bisnette seconded. Motion passed unanimously. Meeting adjourned.