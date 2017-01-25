KBI Requests Assistance From The Public To Locate Bank Robbery Suspect

OSAGE CITY – Wednesday morning at approximately 9:04 a.m., a bank robbery in progress was reported from Landmark National Bank, 102 S. 6th St, in Osage City, Kansas.

The robbery suspect was described as a white male in his 30’s with medium length brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black button-up coat with a brown hood, blue jeans and unlaced tan shoes.

The suspect fled the scene in a 2002-2003 Ford F-150 Super crew Lariat FX4 4×4; white in color with grey, beige, or chrome rocker panels. The vehicle has an aftermarket heavy front bumper with an attached grill and brush guard. The front bumper has a winch opening. The pickup appears to be missing paint on the roof, on the driver’s side near the sunroof.

The public is asked to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME if they have information about this crime, or if they see the suspect or vehicle. Callers may remain anonymous.