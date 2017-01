A one vehicle accident occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Friday. A Freightliner semi driven by 53 year old Robert Musselwhite Jr. of Fort Gibson, Okla. was southbound on Highway 14 south of Beloit near T road in Mitchell County when his truck and trailer left the roadway for unknown reasons and overturned.

Traffic was stopped while officers and emergency responders worked the scene to remove Mr. Musselwhite from his vehicle. He was transported to Mitchel County Hospital with unknown injuries.