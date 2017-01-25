Older Kansans Day In Topeka Set For February 14

On Tuesday, February 14, 2017, North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging (based in Manhattan) will be hosting their annual “Older Kansan’s Day at the State Capitol”. This is an invitation to you, your friends, and anyone else interested in Senior Issues, to meet at the State Capitol on that day, and express your opinion on issues important to you, and to Kansas Seniors all across the state.

The day will begin when you meet with NC-FHAAA members in the State Capitol sometime between 8:00 and 9:00 AM. Appointments with our State Legislators (Representative Susan Concannon and Senator Elaine Bowers) will be scheduled in the morning, usually in groups of 3-5 people. They will also provide each person with “talking points” on the positions of the Kansas Association of Area Agencies on Aging and Disabilities (K4Ad), as well as vital statistics on the value of senior programs in the State of Kansas. These are merely starting points that you can use when meeting the State Legislators, but you are not restricted to these points. Any issue that concerns you is certainly open for discussion, and you are welcome to state your position on any of those concerns. We especially want to focus on issues important to seniors that day, but you are not restricted to just those issues.

Each appointment with the State Legislator will be for approximately 15-20 minutes, at which time another group will be scheduled to meet with that legislator. Since the Kansas House of Representatives convenes daily at 11:00 AM, the appointments with House members will only last until about 10:45. Appointments with members of the Kansas Senate can continue, as the Senate does not convene until after lunch (around 1:30 PM).

At lunch, attendees will meet on the second floor of the State Capitol, where a box lunch will be served to all those participating in the event, as well as our State Legislator guests. Price for the box lunch will be $10.00.

Other activities available to the participants include going to either House or Senate committee hearings (especially if the hearing concerns legislation important to Kansas Seniors), attending either the House or Senate Session in the visitor’s gallery, or even taking a tour of the Capitol itself. You may want to testify at a committee hearing if that topic is in your expertise, and you have made arrangements with the committee chairman to do so.

The goal for Older Kansan’s Day is to let our State Legislators know what topics are important to Kansas Seniors, their Caregivers, and those who support those issues. It is also important to let the Legislators know that we are watching what they do, and that WE VOTE. Hopefully the weather will cooperate, and there is a large contingent of Kansas Seniors and their supporters at the event. Call Jay Rowh, NC-FHAAA Board Chairman, at 785-738-2310 for more information and/or to reserve your spot for the event. The Solomon Valley Transportation (SVT) bus will be taking passengers from our area to the State Capitol but you are also encouraged to take your own car or ride with your friends in their car. Mark February 14th on your calendar, and make your voice heard on the important Senior Issues in Kansas.