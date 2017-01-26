Downs City Council – January 17, 2017

Regular meeting of the mayor and council was held January 17, 2017, 5:00 p.m., at city hall. Mayor Jennifer Brush presided. Council members present: John Bisnette, Devin Renken, Tonya Kuhn, Teri Cordill, and John Cary. Also present: Bruce Berkley, Vickie Oviatt, Terry Gradig, Evan Joy, and Michael Bristol.

Mayor Brush called the meeting to order and led in the flag salute.

Teri moved, seconded by John B., to approve the minutes of January 3, 2017. Carried.

Lieutenant Bristol presented the Osborne County law enforcement report of activity for the period of December 1, 2016 – January 1, 2017.

City Attorney, Bruce Berkley, reported that notice had been served on the two houses at 611 Beale. He had received a phone call from the owner who stated she was in the process of transferring ownership. The date of transfer is unknown. Council agreed for Bruce to continue with the 30 day warning letters. Council discussed establishing guidelines on what defines uninhabitable.

City Superintendent reported that he is working on decommissioning the lagoons. The crew is also picking up tree limbs from the ice storm. Emergency Management has advised Osborne County Director, Don Snyder, to obtain costs incurred for damages on January 13-16, 2017. Terry reported that there was minimal damage however he will track labor and equipment. Terry requested approval for tree trimming along the streets as preventive maintenance. John C. moved, seconded by Teri, to allow the city superintendent to hire 30 hours of tree trimming on streets, from the general fund. Carried.

Tonya checked with Terry to see if he still intended to construct the park swings. It is still on his list.

John C. reported that the fire department has discussed a pre-action plan for times the city is without power. The memorial hall would be a potential shelter for people. Dalton Remus has suggested they proceed with installing a switch so that a generator could be used if needed. Terry will get some prices for switches.

John B. moved, seconded by Teri, to approve special use permit #17-04. Carried. Tonya abstained.

Devin moved to approve permit #17-34. John B. seconded the motion. Carried.

Tonya moved to approve plumbing license #17-35. Devin seconded the motion. Carried.

John B. moved, seconded by Devin, to approve builder’s license #17-36. Carried.

Tonya moved to waive the fees for the Lions Club White Elephant sale on April 21st at memorial hall. Devin seconded the motion. Carried.

Devin moved to waive the fees for the DAC for their events on February 11, March 11, and December 2, 2017. Teri seconded. Carried.

Teri discussed pool repairs that are needed and grant possibilities. Terry will get updated quotes for deck repairs.

Vouchers and payroll were reviewed and signed. Devin moved, seconded by Tonya, to approve vouchers and payroll as presented. Carried.

At 6:00 p.m., John C. moved to recess into executive session for 30 minutes with the council, and mayor present to discuss matters pertaining to non-elected personnel. John B. seconded. Carried.

(remaining minutes by Jennifer Brush)

At 6:30 p.m., regular session resumed.

Tonya made a motion to schedule a special meeting for the purpose of discussing employee performance reviews on January 23rd at 5:00 p.m. and schedule full time employee discussion in 15 minute intervals. Teri seconded. Motion passed unanimously. John requested Terry & Vickie complete employee performance reviews to have available prior to the January 23 meeting.

6:35 p.m. Tonya made a motion to adjourn. Teri seconded. Passed unanimously. Adjourned.