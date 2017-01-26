Hiawatha Girls Invitational Tournament Scoreboard – Jan. 26, 2017

Hiawatha 43, Horton 33
Jackson Heights 36, Lansing JV 25
Marysville 64, Falls City 36
Nemaha Central 52, St. Mary’s 36
SATURDAY SCHEDULE
Lansing JV vs. Falls City – 10:00 AM (7th Place)
Jackson Heights vs. Marysville – 11:30 AM (5th Place) ** LIVE ON AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY
St. Mary’s vs. Horton – 1:00 PM (3rd Place)
Nemaha Central vs. Hiawatha – 2:30 PM (1st Place)
Every time he gets in front of the microphone, Bob Kingsley adds to his status as the most listened-to radio voice in country music history. The Host and Executive Producer of Bob Kingsley’s Country Top[...]