Jewell County Commissioners – January 23, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met January 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed fees and processing for bad checks written to his department. He also discussed personnel.

Angela Murray, Health Department, discussed room temperature issues.

Bob Engle suggested that the County needs something more portable or shorter for packing the road. He also provided pictures of the road by his residence.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road maintenance. Steve Greene said that Rod Rose called about getting rock on F Road by his house.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, had the amended Interlocal Mutual Aid Agreement for the Commissioners approval.

Steve Greene moved the proper officer sign the amended Interlocal Mutual Aid Agreement. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The minutes of the January 17, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Carla Waugh read a letter from Gail Bartley, Emergency Preparedness Director & 9-1-1 Coordinator, requesting a disaster declaration for Jewell County for the ice storm of January 14, 15 & 16, 2017. Gail’s letter stated that Rolling Hills Electric Cooperative assessment is $14,000 with Prairie Land at $3,000. He said we should declare the disaster in order to be eligible if the state meets its limit.

Mark Fleming moved and Steve Greene seconded to pass Resolution 17-01 and Proclamation for State of Local Disaster Emergency for Jewell County, Kansas for the ice storm of January 14, 15 & 16, 2017. Motion passed unanimously.

The Commissioners went to the health department to look over the office design.

The Commissioners discussed the procedure for selling 3 lots in Ionia with Darrell Miller, County Attorney.

Angela Murray, Health Department, said Rick Blair and Mike Eaton will work on the wall in her office this afternoon.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:30 a.m.