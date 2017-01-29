Hiawatha Invitational Tournament Scoreboard – Jan. 28, 2017

By
Derek Nester
-

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28, 2017
Nemaha Central 44, Hiawatha 32 – Championship
St. Mary’s 51, Horton 30 – 3rd Place
Marysville 60, Jackson Heights 46 – 5th Place
Falls City 58, Lansing JV 48 – 7th Place

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

