Lincoln County Commissioners – January 23, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, January 23, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Steve Schneider, Dustin Florence, Kelly Larson, Michel O’Hare, Robert Howe, Ladonna Reinert, Mary Powell and Dwight Heller.

Steve Schneider requested that the county gravel a portion of N 50th Rd in Cedron Township. The board related that the current policy is that when a landowner requests improvements to an existing road dirt road that the landowner will be responsible to purchase and haul materials and that the county will shape the road and lay the materials. Alexis Pflugh moved to talk to Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare to look at Cedron Township’s roads and give an assessment of the needs for the Township. The motion died for a lack of a second.

Undersheriff Dustin Florence showed the board a level 4 body armour, which the department would like to purchase, and explained need for and the difference between this body armour and the current ones that officers will continue to wear. Terry Finch moved to purchase nine level 4 body armour kits from 911 Custom in the amount of $3,429.91, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried. Florence related that they are also considering replacing the current side arm weapons with a different model and that estimated cost would be around $1,700 after trade-in of the current weapons. Florence reported that Michael Dail is currently attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center Academy and should graduate April 21.

Economic Development Director Kelly Larson reminded the board of the upcoming historic preservation workshop on January 30 at 7 p.m. Larson related that Kansas Historical Society members have agreed to visit with commissioners at 1:00 p.m. on Monday January 30 to discuss courthouse improvement needs. Larson discussed economic development activities, noting that the organization is working on identifying alternatives to fund additional Rural Opportunity Zone students.

Al Joe Wallace moved to approve longevity gross payroll run in the amount of $14,576.34, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to allow tax abatement 2016-12 in the amount of $464.86, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

The board forwarded Steve Schneider’s request and board response to Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare and Road and Bridge Supervisor Robert Howe. The group discussed current policies regarding the improvement of existing infrastructures.

O’Hare reported on a meeting that he attended concerning proposed legislation to increase the weight allowed for commercial truck traffic on local road surfaces; provided pictures of county road right-of-way that was bladed by a private individual; requested approval of the modified bridge replacement policy; related that he has been visiting with another county about renting their chip spreader; has requested bids to crush rocks and the concrete pile at the landfill. O’Hare related that Foley Equipment will hold the used loader through the week.

After discussion, Terry Finch moved to purchase a used 2013 938K caterpillar wheel loader from Foley Equipment in the amount of $139,600, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried. O’Hare requested approval to attend a conference in Cincinnati, Ohio as a member of the Kansas State Highway Officials Association, the association will pay for the conference, lodging and transportation costs. The board approved the request. Alexis Pflugh moved to approve the Bridge Replacement Policy as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman recessed the meeting for lunch at 12:18 p.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 1:15 p.m.

Health Nurse/Administrator Ladonna Reinert presented the Health Department’s 2016 insurance write-off’s. Reinert provided a list of services that the department offers and reported on activities.

Mary Powell provided written documentation and presented a power point presentation with pictures of her concerns regarding the infrastructure of Lincoln County.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 2:33 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.