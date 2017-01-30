Smith County Collision Hospitalizes Three

Three people were injured in an accident just before 5 p.m. on Friday in Smith County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Ford Taurus driven by Ray E. Hunter, age 39 of Kensington, collided with a 2004 Chevy Silverado that was crossing Hwy. 36 on O Road driven by 42 year old Thomas R. Boxum of Lebanon.

Mr. Hunter and passengers in the Ford Taurus including Cherokee N. Marsh, 25, and Nathan Hunter, 16, both of Kensington, were transported to the Smith County hospital.

Boxum and two passengers in the Silverado were not injured.