Golden Age Center To Host Fall Prevention Program

By
Derek Nester
-
Susan Rieger

Oberlin, KS – The Golden Age Center in Oberlin, Kan., is hosting a Fall Prevention program at 1:00pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that will provide tips on how to increase strength, improve balance and reduce distractions that lead to falls.

Fall Prevention will be presented by Susan Rieger, MSW, LCSW, as part of a free monthly health and wellness series hosted by Golden Age Center at 105 W. Maple St., Oberlin. The program is available via interactive televideo (ITV) through Decatur Health System’s membership in the Midwest Cancer Alliance (MCA), the outreach division of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

The Golden Age Center offered a similar program last year that was well attended. “Injuries in older adults are often due to falls so it’s an important issue to many of the patients we see,” explains Decatur Health Systems’ physician assistant, Sean Conroy, PA-C.

Sometimes, when we stumble or collapse we develop a fear of falling and, as a consequence, we begin to limit our activities. However, research shows that reduced mobility and physical fitness actually increases the risk of falling.

Rieger, a health expert affiliated with Turning Point: The Center for Hope & Healing, will share ideas on how to build confidence as you maneuver down stairs and other challenging spaces and discuss some of the most common situations that can result in dangerous falls.

“This program can help you learn how to stay active and also stay safe,” says Brooke Groneman, Director of Outreach for MCA.

To participate in the Fall Prevention program at the Golden Age Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 1pm-2pm and get information about other upcoming free health programs please call 785-475-3222.

Previous articleWashington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 30, 2017
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR