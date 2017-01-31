Golden Age Center To Host Fall Prevention Program

Oberlin, KS – The Golden Age Center in Oberlin, Kan., is hosting a Fall Prevention program at 1:00pm on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that will provide tips on how to increase strength, improve balance and reduce distractions that lead to falls.

Fall Prevention will be presented by Susan Rieger, MSW, LCSW, as part of a free monthly health and wellness series hosted by Golden Age Center at 105 W. Maple St., Oberlin. The program is available via interactive televideo (ITV) through Decatur Health System’s membership in the Midwest Cancer Alliance (MCA), the outreach division of The University of Kansas Cancer Center.

The Golden Age Center offered a similar program last year that was well attended. “Injuries in older adults are often due to falls so it’s an important issue to many of the patients we see,” explains Decatur Health Systems’ physician assistant, Sean Conroy, PA-C.

Sometimes, when we stumble or collapse we develop a fear of falling and, as a consequence, we begin to limit our activities. However, research shows that reduced mobility and physical fitness actually increases the risk of falling.

Rieger, a health expert affiliated with Turning Point: The Center for Hope & Healing, will share ideas on how to build confidence as you maneuver down stairs and other challenging spaces and discuss some of the most common situations that can result in dangerous falls.

“This program can help you learn how to stay active and also stay safe,” says Brooke Groneman, Director of Outreach for MCA.

To participate in the Fall Prevention program at the Golden Age Center on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 1pm-2pm and get information about other upcoming free health programs please call 785-475-3222.