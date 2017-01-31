KNDY Area High School Basketball Scores – 1/31/2017

NCKL GIRLS
Abilene 50, Wamego 42
Clay Center 50, Chapman 16
Concordia 44, Pike Valley 28
Marysville 53, Riley County 45
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE GIRLS
Axtell 46, Onaga 29
Centralia 58, Rock Creek 24
Hanover 66, Washington County 61
Troy 41, Frankfort 35
Valley Heights 46, Doniphan West 41
Wetmore 39, Linn 34 OT
NCKL BOYS
Chapman 57, Clay Center 44
Concordia 66, Pike Valley 49
Marysville 55, Riley County 36
Wamego 71, Abilene 54
TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE BOYS
Doniphan West 60, Valley Heights 49
Hanover 66, Washington County 43
Linn 65, Wetmore 49
Onaga 50, Axtell 35
Rock Creek 73, Centralia 52
Troy 82, Frankfort 51
