Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 30, 2017

UNOFFICIAL MINUTES

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

January 30, 2017 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, January 30, 2017 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Tim Burdiek leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Dennis Henry and Gary Scoby, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• Wichman Road will be repaired by the contractor soon and the county will double seal the road following this repair work.

• he is considering adding concrete to the base of Fidelity Road as was done to Wichman Road last year.

• the guys are still hauling rock following the recent wet weather the county experienced.

• he would like to widen out 56th Road southwest of Centralia.

• the guys will be working on a tube replacement project this week on a drive for Loren Sudbeck.

Bruce Rinkes from King and Associates Engineering and Kenny Blair from Cook, Flatt, & Strobel came before the board to speak to Commissioners about possible watershed improvements in the county and about their company representing Nemaha County to insure the quality of the county’s roads and bridges if a wind farm project is constructed in Nemaha County.

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Report:

Noxious Weed/Emergency Preparedness Director Todd Swart advised the board that:

• he has prepared the 2016 Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Report for the Commissioners to review. Following review, Commissioners signed the report as presented. Todd will submit this report to the State of Kansas.

• he also prepared the Noxious Weed Management Plan for 2017-2018 for Commissioners to review.

• he is willing to treat township roadsides in the county if requested.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• he received car bids for 2017 to share with Commissioners. Rich sent bid requests out for two new patrol cars for the Sheriff’s Office for 2017. All bids include trade in of a 2013 Dodge Charger. Nemaha Valley Motors bid $18,000 for an all-wheel drive 2017

Dodge Charger and $18,000 for a second all-wheel drive 2017 Dodge Charger. Aberle Ford bid $23,100 for an all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus and $22,600 for a second all- wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus. Honeyman Ford bid $24,075 for an all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus and $22,975 for a second all-wheel drive 2017 Ford Taurus. Following discussion, Dennis Henry moved to approve the two car bids from Nemaha Valley Motors for 2017 Dodge Chargers. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

• they booked in ten individuals into the jail this past week.

• they are currently holding ten inmates in the jail.

Senior Services/Public Transit Director Diane Yunghans came before the board to request the purchase of a new copier. Diane presented a quote from Century Business Technologies in the amount of $2,520 for the purchase of a new Savin copier that has AirPrint capability. The new copier will be installed in the Senior Services/Public Transit Office at the courthouse and the copier from the courthouse office will be moved to the Seneca Nutrition Center. Following discussion, Gary Scoby moved to approve the purchase of the copier from Century Business Technologies. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Commissioners agreed to appropriate $100 to after-prom party committees requesting a donation from Nemaha County for 2017.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments to be paid at the end of January.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about the formation of Rural Fire Districts in Nemaha County and about granting an easement to another entity within Nemaha County.

The board reviewed the minutes from the January 23, 2017 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum came back before the board to let Commissioners know that the skid loader at the landfill needs new tires on it. Commissioners advised Dennis to speak to Bruna Implement about this issue.

Gary Scoby moved to approve an appropriation of $10,000 to Northeast Kansas Environmental Services for 2017. Dennis Henry seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Dennis Henry moved to approve an appropriation of $3,000 to Northeast Kansas Enterprise Facilitation for 2017. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Dennis Henry moved to approve an appropriation of $2,500 to Glacial Hills RC&D. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Dennis Henry moved to approve an appropriation of $6,100 to the Northeast Kansas Multi- County Health Department for 2017. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Tim Burdiek adjourned the meeting at 1:45 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 9:00 am.