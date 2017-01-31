Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – Jan. 30, 2017

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday January 30, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette 3rd District Commissioner, and Kathy Fritz, Deputy County Clerk to record minutes.

Tiffany Hayman, County Health Administrator, called the board to discuss computer equipment she wished to purchase from a grant she is applying for.

Ann Hawk, County Treasurer, met with the board to have them sign signature information for First National Bank for both checking accounts and the safety deposit box.

Commissioner Ouellette reported that he had received a question concerning fire board elections.

Commissioner Willbrant moved to approve the consent agenda which included payroll and bills in the amount of $305,801,92; 2017 wage adjustment for Gloria Moore; approved the Haddam and Logan Township Annual Reports; and change orders 2016 – 43-45, 47-50. Commissioner Ouellette seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Commissioner Willbrant reported that he had received a call from Leslie Bruna, Little Blue Township Clerk requesting the board to appoint Chris Bruna Little Blue Township Treasurer. Commissioner Willbrant moved to appoint Chris Bruna Little Blue Township Treasurer. Commissioner Ouellette seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Justin Novak, Road and Bridge Supervisor, presented fuel bids. Commissioner Willbrant moved to accept the low bid of Sapp Bros. for 4,000 gallons of unleaded fuel and 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel. Commissioner Ouellette seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. Road materials were discussed.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director, spoke with the board about well test sites for the landfill and the possibility of obtaining more land.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Coordinator, met with the board. Commissioner Willbrant moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes under personnel exception. Commissioner Ouellette seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously. No action was taken upon returning to regular session. The board approved travel vouchers for Hubbard for February 9th and May 2nd – May 4th.

Dave White, Communications Specialists for Worldnet Solutions, spoke with the board about the county phone system and future needs. The board asked White to update them quarterly.

Mary White, Hanover, stopped to ask the commissioners to place more road signs on 19th Road.

Justin Cordry, Sheriff, and Sheila Ouellette, Communications Director, met with the board to present statistics on their budget, crime numbers and inmate count as previously requested. Cordry reported that he had received a grant for equipment involving data extraction.

At 12:05 P.M. Commissioner Willbrant made the motion to adjourn. Commissioner Ouellette seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.