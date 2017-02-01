Barneston Man Shot In Alleged Self Defense Act

By
Derek Nester
-
Gage County Sheriff Millard Gustafson says that a 25-year-old Barneston man was shot in what appears to be a self-defense situation last evening in Barneston. First responders were alerted at approximately 5:13 p.m. Tuesday.

Julius Bruner was transported via medical helicopter to Lincoln with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Brunner was allegedly shot by his father, Delbert Bruner, 54, of Barneston.

According to Gustafson, Delbert Bruner was fearful of being assaulted, and pointed a handgun at Julius Bruner, who kept advancing towards Delbert.

Delbert Bruner was questioned by the Gage County Sheriff’s’ Office, and released from custody. The younger Julius Bruner is still in a Lincoln hospital.

The investigation is continuing.

