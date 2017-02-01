Jewell County Commissioners – January 30, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met January 30, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Steve Greene, Mark Fleming and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk was present for the meeting.

The following were present for office head meeting: Travis Garst, Solid Waste Director; Anna Standley, Register of Deeds; Joel Elkins, General Superintendent; Don Jacobs, Sheriff; Shannon Meier, Ambulance Director; Anna Porter, County Appraiser and Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, Emergency Preparedness Director and 911 Coordinator. The following were absent: Angela Murray, Health Nurse; Chris Petet, Custodian; Jenae Ryan, District Extension Agent; and Brenda Eakins, Treasurer.

Travis Garst said they have been busy with tree clean up after the ice storm. He said that he hired a new employee.

Joel Elkins said they started rocking in the Dispatch Area. They also have been working on cutting brush.

Gail Bartley said he attended the Weather Service meeting at Lyons Kansas, the Homeland Security Regional meeting and a chemical meeting.

Anna Standley reported normal business for her department.

Anna Porter said she has been working to finalize values for notices to be sent out.

Shannon Meier said he has been rewriting numerous protocols. He has also attended several meetings. He is working with others to set up a mass casualty drill.

Don Jacobs said they have been busy as normal.

Carla Waugh thanked everyone for their cooperation with getting payroll approved. She said they have been working on the back log of real estate name changes and combination/splits.

Keith Roe reported that he attended the New County Commissioner’s seminar provided by KAC. He also attended the JJA board meeting.

Steve Greene said he attended the Economic Development meeting which they announced that $184,000 grants had been awarded in Jewell County last year. He also attended the KAC New Commissioner seminar, Juvenile Detention Center meeting and the Jewell County Hospital Board meeting.

Mark Fleming thanked everyone for attending the Christmas dinner. He said that he attended the North Central Regional Planning Commission meeting. Mark also was at the Community Meeting in Burr Oak with Sheriff Jacobs. This concluded office head meeting.

The minutes of the January 23, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

The Commissioners reviewed abatement numbers 2279 and 2280. Steve Greene moved and Keith Roe seconded that the proper officers sign abatements 2279 and 2280. Motion passed unanimously.

Curt Unrein, Knipp Services, discussed services that they provide including energy audits.

Skyler Wise, SMC Concrete Construction, was here for a pre bid evaluation of the first floor in the courthouse.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, discussed road maintenance. He also discussed maintenance on the fuel pumps and equipment.

Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, reviewed the Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report 2017. Steve Greene moved that the proper officers sign the Annual Noxious Weed Eradication Progress Report 2017. Keith Roe seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

Gail Bartley also reviewed the weed management report. Mark Fleming moved that the proper officer sign the Annual Noxious Weed Management Plan for 2017. Steve Greene seconded the motion. Motion passed unanimously.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:10 a.m.