Osborne County Commissioners – January 23, 2017

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for January 23, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 8:52 a.m.

Pat Carlin met with commissioners and presented his 2016 annual progress noxious weed report. Commissioners reviewed the report. Alfred Reif moved to approve the 2016 annual noxious weed progress report as presented, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Pat Carlin presented the five year plan for noxious weed control through 2018. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the five year plan to control noxious weed through 2018, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Pat Carlin presented the annual contract with State of Kansas to control and spray noxious weeds on highways. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the state contact to spray noxious weeds on highway, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Pat Carlin stated that he had listed the old fork lift with purple wave auction and it will come up for auction on February 7, 2017.

Kenton Lyon met with commissioners to inform them that he discovered a mistake on Osborne Industries properties. One of the lots was listed a vacant but it has a building on it. They have not been taxed on this property for 22 years. He stated that the building was built back in 1994 and has never been put on the tax roll. Kenton stated that he has talked to Paul Gregory on how to proceed and will be visiting with Osborne Industries. Vienna Janis stated that she received a complaint from Eric Rose regarding Kenton Lyon. Discussion was held.

Commissioners received the annual and financial report from Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas.

Commissioners read the minutes from January 17, 2017. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as amended for January 17, 2017 meeting, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Renee Henke-Magistrate Judge met with commissioners to discuss their appointment of Alfred Reif to the Juvenile Justice and community corrections board. She explained she currently held the appointment. Alfred Reif stated he was not aware and commissioners would rescind the motion for that appointment. Craig Pottberg moved to rescind the commissioner’s appointment of Alfred Reif to Juvenile Justice Board and keep the appointment Renee Henke to the Juvenile Justice Board and Community Corrections Board, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners review information received from KAPE Roofing & Gutters.

Vienna Janis presented 2016 annual report for Valley Township. Commissioners reviewed the report. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the 2016 annual report for Valley Township, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners approved the following change orders for 2016 tax roll: 2016-147, 2016-148, 2016-149, 2016-150, 2016-151, 2016-152, 2016-153, 2016-154, 2016-155, and 2016-156.

Brent “Bo” French met with commissions to explain that property owned by Raymond Schneider for the airport hangar still had landfill fees on it but the hanger was blown away in a storm and should be abated. Alfred Reif moved to change the landfill fee to zero for property owned Raymond Schneider for tax ID#1-219020040, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French continued meeting with commissioners on the following: working on roads, lift, and fuel contract with Bob’s Inc. Bo stated that Dylan Herold has expressed an interest in being on the bridge crew. Bo stated he will be hiring a third person to work at the landfill. Bo presented quotes for putting an engine in a truck. He had quotes from three companies. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the new engine be installed in the truck from Lee Summit for $10,353.91, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Bo French asked commissioners to go into executive session for 15 minutes for non-elected personnel. C.W. Seaman moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes for non-elected personnel, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried. Executive session started at 10:20 a.m. with commissioners and Bo French and ended at 10:34 a.m.

Sarah LaRosh met commissioners and gave an update on Osborne Community Foundation Board and upcoming meetings.

Tom Bowler met with commissioners to see if they had heard back from Heineken Electric and commissioners stated they had not. Tom stated that he did not need the Jeep if commissioners wanted to sell it. He also mentioned to commissioners that two windows should be bricked up in case of a disaster. One window is the computer room and the other is in Register of Deeds. He discussed the five year capital outlay plan for the courthouse.

Vienna Janis presented the 2016 annual report for Ross Township. Commissioners reviewed the report. C. W. Seaman moved to approve the 2016 annual report for Ross Township, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

NW Development Services contract was presented. Craig Pottberg moved to approve and sign the contract for services for 2017 with NW Development Services, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

Janice Boland met with commissioners and gave an update on repairs to Ford Expedition. She stated she is still having problems with it. They had to have OB-5 repaired and it is finished. Alfred Reif reported that the Equinox was returned with trash and cigarettes left in a pop bottle. Janice stated she had discussed the matter with employees. Janice asked to go into executive session for non-elected personnel for ten minutes. C.W Seaman moved to go into executive session for ten minutes for non-elected personnel, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Executive session started at 11:18 a.m. with commissioners and Janice Boland and ended at 11:30 a.m.

C.W. Seaman moved to give Carry Burroughs a 50 cent raise effective January 22, 2017 for six months, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 12:10 p.m.