BREAKING: Fatal House Fire Reported Overnight In Rural Vermillion

Firefighters were called to a mobile home fire overnight near Vermillion that turned deadly.

Marshall County Sheriff Daniel Hargrave reports that an emergency call was received at approximately 3:20 a.m. Thursday for a mobile home fire at 3055 Valley Road in rural Vermillion.

Donald F. Jacobson, 86, of Vermillion was killed in the fire. His son, Larry Jacobson, who was also living at the residence, was able to escape the fire unharmed.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall this morning determined the fire to be accidental in nature.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, with the Frankfort Fire Department, Frankfort Ambulance and Nemaha County Fire Department from Centralia all responded to the fire.

