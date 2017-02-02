Cloud County CC Now Offering Two Ways To Earn Nursing Degree

Beginning in fall 2017 the Nursing Department at Cloud County Community College will be offering two ways for students to earn an Associate Degree in Nursing (RN).

This fall, the first generic class of nursing students will be admitted to the program. It will require students to complete general education courses, and then the completion of two years of nursing education, all of which will now be offered through Cloud County Community College.

“We’re very pleased to be able to offer future nurses a second pathway into their desired profession,” said Brenda Edleston, Vice President for Academic Affairs. “This change in our entrance requirements will open the door for many new students.”

Currently, students who are in a practical nursing program, or who are already licensed practical nurses, can apply as advanced-standing students, requiring one additional year of nursing education. These students will also earn an Associate Degree in Nursing, and be prepared to take the RN licensure exam.

The Kansas State Board of Nursing and the Kansas Board of Regents have both approved Cloud County’s proposal, and faculty are now working on the submission to the Accreditation Commission for Education Nursing. Plans for additional space and faculty are in progress.

The pass rate for Cloud County nursing graduates is consistently above the national average, and employment rate is 100 percent.

For more information, visit the Nursing Department’s website at www.cloud.edu/Academics, or contact Krista Bryant, nursing instructor, at 785.243.1435, ext. 330.